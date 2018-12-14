Odell Beckham Will Not Play Against Tennessee Titans

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (quad) did not practice on Friday. He has been ruled out of the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“He just can’t go,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur about Beckham. “No setbacks, just can’t go…I think it’s a day-to-day thing.”

Left tackle Nate Solder (abdomen) practiced on a limited basis, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

Tight end Rhett Ellison (ankle) and safety Curtis Riley (wrist) fully practiced. Both are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.