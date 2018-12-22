Odell Beckham, Alec Ogletree, Spencer Pulley, Russell Shepard Out

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT – FOUR OUT AGAINST COLTS…

Not practicing on Friday were wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad), wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), center Spencer Pulley (calf), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion). All four players have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive end Kerry Wynn (thumb) and wide receiver Jawill Davis (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. Wynn is officially “questionable” for the game on Sunday, while Davis is expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.