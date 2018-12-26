Nine Giants on Wednesday’s Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad), wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion), defensive end Mario Edwards (calf), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion).

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hip), center Spencer Pulley (calf), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (foot) were limited in practice.

Defensive end Kerry Wynn (thumb) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT'S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.