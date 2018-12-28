Five New York Giants Ruled Out of Sunday’s Game

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Friday were wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad), wide receiver Russell Shepard (ankle), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion), defensive end Mario Edwards (calf), and linebacker Alec Ogletree (concussion). All five players have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hip), center Spencer Pulley (calf), defensive end Kerry Wynn (thumb), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (foot) fully practiced. All four players are expected to play on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.