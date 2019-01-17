NEW YORK GIANTS BRING BACK MICHAEL HUNTER…

The New York Giants have signed cornerback Michael Hunter to reserve/futures contracts.

The Giants originally signed Hunter as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on both the team’s Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2016. He also made the team in 2017 before being waived/injured in October 2017. The 6’0”, 192-pound Hunter played in six regular-season games for the Giants with no starts. Since leaving the Giants, Hunter has spent time with the New York Jets (2017), Denver Broncos (2017-2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), and Houston Texans (2018). He did not play in a regular-season game for any of those teams.

SAQUON BARKLEY, WILL HERNANDEZ, ALDRICK ROSAS HONORED…

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) has honored three New York Giants for their performance during the 2018 NFL season. PFWA named running back Saquon Barkley “2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year.” In addition offensive guard Will Hernandez was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and place kicker Aldrick Rosas was named to PFWA’s All-NFC Team.