Giants Lose Deshea Townsend to Bears; Michael Thomas to Pro Bowl

GIANTS LOSE DESHEA TOWNSEND TO BEARS…

The Chicago Bears have hired Deshea Townsend as their new defensive backs coach. The 43-year old Townsend had served as the New York Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach under Head Coach Pat Shurmur and Defensive Backs Coach Lou Anarumo.

Townsend joined the Giants last year after serving as the defensive backs coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2016-2017. He was an NFL cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2009) and Indianapolis Colts (2010).

MICHAEL THOMAS TO PLAY IN PRO BOWL…

New York Giants safety Michael Thomas will play in the Pro Bowl as the team’s special team player as a replacement for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton. Thomas was elected as a first alternate to the Pro Bowl last month. This is the first time Thomas will play in the NFL’s all-star game, joining teammates running back Saquon Barkley, place kicker Aldrick Rosas, and linebacker Olivier Vernon (also a first alternate). Safety Landon Collins was also elected to play, but he will not do so as he is recovering from shoulder surgery.

