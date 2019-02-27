New York Giants Hire Defensive Backs Coach Everett Withers

NEW YORK GIANTS HIRE DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH…

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants have hired Everett Withers as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Withers replaces Lou Anarumo, who was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals as their new defensive coordinator. The Giants also lost Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Deshea Townsend, who was hired away by the Chicago Bears as their new defensive backs coach. The Giants hired Rutgers defensive backs coach Henry Baker to replace him.

Withers had agreed to serve as the new defensive coordinator for Florida International University earlier this month after he was fired as head coach of Texas State University (2016-2018). He had previously served as head coach at James Madison University (2014-2015), assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Ohio State University (2012-2013), and interim head coach at the University of North Carolina (2011). For six seasons (2001-2006), Withers was the defensive backs coach for the Tennessee Titans.