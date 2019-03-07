New York Giants Tender Some Free Agents, Re-Sign Aldrick Rosas

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ALDRICK ROSAS

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent place kicker Aldrick Rosas in advance of the free agent signing period that begins on March 13th. Aldrick likely signed his 1-year exclusive rights free agent tender.

Rosas missed only one field goal in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl. Rosas converted 32-of-33 kicks (a franchise-record 97 percent). He also kicked a team-record 57-yard field goal. Rosas was 31-of-32 on extra point attempts. Fifty-one of his 85 kickoff attempts (60 percent) resulted in touchbacks.

Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not make the team. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2017. He had a poor first season with the Giants, converting on just 72 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his extra points.

NEW YORK GIANTS TENDER SOME FREE AGENTS, NOT OTHERS

According to various media reporting, the New York Giants have tendered the following exclusive rights and restricted free agents:

Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

FB Eli Penny

OC Jon Halapio

PK Aldrick Rosas (Signed his tender)

The Giants chose to not tender DE Kristjan Sokoli and LB Jordan Williams, thus making them unrestricted free agents. Tendered exclusive rights free agents cannot sign with other teams unless the tender is revoked.

Restricted Free Agents:

WR Corey Coleman (original-round/1st-round compensation tender/1-year, $2.025 million)

The Giants already re-signed restricted free agent QB Alex Tanney to a 2-year deal. The team chose not to tender CB Antonio Hamilton, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. It is not clear if the Giants have tendered restricted free agent OC Spencer Pulley. Tendered restricted free agents are subject to a right of first refusal and/or draft choice compensation in favor of their prior club.

The Giants unrestricted free agents are:

RB Jonathan Stewart (Giants chose not to pick up his option)

TE Scott Simonson (Re-signed by Giants)

WR Cody Latimer

WR Bennie Fowler

WR Russell Shepard

OG Jamon Brown

OL John Greco

NT John Jenkins

DE Mario Edwards

DE Kerry Wynn

DE Josh Mauro

DE Kristjan Sokoli

LB Nate Stupar

LB Jordan Williams

CB B.W. Webb

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Tony Lippett

SS Landon Collins

FS Curtis Riley

LS Zak DeOssie

Free agency officially begins on March 13th although teams can begin negotiating with players on other teams as of March 11th.