Giants Sign Antoine Bethea; Re-Sign Zak DeOssie and Eli Penny

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN ANTOINE BETHEA…

The New York Giants have signed safety Antoine Bethea, who was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week, to a 2-year contract. The 34-year old, 5’11”, 206-pound Bethea was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has played with the Colts (2006-2013), San Francisco 49ers (2014-2016), and Cardinals (2017-2018). A three-time Pro Bowler (2007, 2009, 2014), Bethea finished 2018 with 121 tackles, three sacks, and four pass defenses.

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ELI PENNY AND ZAK DEOSSIE…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent fullback Eli Penny, who likely signed his 1-year exclusive rights free agent tender. The Daily News also reports that the Giants are close to re-signing unrestricted free agent long-snapper Zak DeOssie.

The Giants signed Penny off of the Practice Squad of the Arizona Cardinals in September 2018. He ended up playing in 14 games for the Giants, with three starts, carrying the ball seven times for 25 yards and catching eight passes for 50 yards. The 6’2”, 234-pound Penny was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cardinals after the 2016 NFL Draft. Penny spent his rookie season on the Cardinals’ Practice Squad. He was active all 16 regular-season games in 2017 with no starts and finished the season with 31 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

DeOssie is one of the NFL’s most consistent long snappers, being voted to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010. DeOssie was drafted as a linebacker by the Giants in the 4th round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He is now strictly a special teams player. In his 12 NFL seasons, DeOssie has only missed four games (all in 2015 with a wrist injury). Aside from his long snapping duties, DeOssie also excels in punt coverage.

ATLANTA FALCONS SIGN JAMON BROWN…

The Atlanta Falcons have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent guard Jamon Brown to a 3-year contract. The Giants claimed Brown off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams at the end of October 2018. He was quickly inserted into the starting lineup, and played in the final eight games as the starting right guard.

The 6’4”, 340-pound Brown was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams. Brown has played in 50 regular-season games with 38 starts. He was suspended the first two games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.