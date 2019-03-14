Giants Sign Golden Tate; Re-Sign Two Corners and Lose Another

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN GOLDEN TATE…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Golden Tate (Philadelphia Eagles). The deal is reportedly a 4-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $23 million guaranteed money.

The 30-year old, 5’10”, 197-pound Tate was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has spent time with the Seahawks (2010-2013), Detroit Lions (2014-2018), and Eagles (2018). In nine NFL seasons, Tate has played in 137 regular-season games with 100 starts, accruing 611 catches for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014. Last season, for the Lions and Eagles, Tate caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns. Tate is ideally suited for the slot position. He is dangerous after the catch.

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN ANTONIO HAMILTON AND TONY LIPPETT…

The New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton and Tony Lippett. Both reportedly signed 1-year contracts. Hamilton was not tendered by the Giants as a restricted free agent.

The 6’0, 190-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 12 regular-season games with no starts for the Raiders. The Giants claimed Hamilton off of waivers from the Raiders in September 2018. He played in 13 games for the Giants with no starts, accruing six tackles on special teams. The Giants placed Hamilton on Injured Reserve in December 2018 with a quad injury.

A former wide receiver, the 6’3”, 192-pound Lippett was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In three years with the Dolphins, from 2015 to 2017, Lippett played in 25 regular-season games with 13 starts. He missed all of the 2017 season with with a torn Achilles’ tendon. The Dolphins cut Lippett before the 2018 season started. The Giants signed Lippett in to the 53-man roster in October 2018. He ended up playing in three games, with no starts, and was exposed in coverage.

CINCINNATI BENGALS SIGN B.W. WEBB…

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent cornerback B.W. Webb. The Giants signed journeyman B.W. Webb in March 2018 after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns. Webb not only made the team, but he had his best pro season, surprisingly starting 13 of the 16 games he played in, and finishing with 59 tackles, 1 sack, 6 pass defenses, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. Webb did a decent job for most of the season before fading late, giving up a number of big plays.

The 5’11”, 190-pound Webb was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Webb has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2015), New Orleans Saints (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), and Browns (2017). Webb has played 65 regular-season games with 23 starts.

NEW YORK GIANTS FREE AGENT WHISPERS…

Here are the latest reports and rumors on the free agent front:

NFL.com is reporting that free agent offensive lineman Mike Remmers , who was cut by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, is visiting the Giants today. The 29-year old, 6’5”, 310-pound Remmers was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012–2013), San Diego Chargers (2013), Vikings (2013), St. Louis Rams (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014–2016), and Vikings again (2017–2018). Remmers has started 59 regular-season games in the last four seasons, missing five games in 2017 with a concussion and lower back issues. While Remmers has experience at both tackle and guard, he played much better at right tackle in 2017 than he did at right guard in 2018.

The Daily News is reporting that the Giants have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan (New England Patriots). The 31-year old, 6'1", 210-pound Hogan was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2011 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2011), Giants (2011), Miami Dolphins (2011–2012), Buffalo Bills (2012–2015), and Patriots (2016–2018). Hogan has played in 88 regular-season games with 34 starts. In the last five years, he's averaged 37 catches, 505 yards, and 3.6 touchdowns per season. Hogan has averaged a respectable 13.5 yards per catch. He is deceptively athletic, runs good routes, and has good hands. Good special teams player.

TheAthletic is reporting that the Giants are interested in unrestricted free agent linebacker Markus Golden (Arizona Cardinals). The 28-year old, 6'3", 260-pound Golden was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. Versatile, he has played both defensive end and linebacker at the pro level. In four seasons, Golden has played in 46 regular-season games with 24 starts. Golden's break-out season was in 2016 at linebacker when he accrued 51 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He missed 12 games in 2017 with an ACL injury. While he returned in 2018, he missed five games and saw his production slip to 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks. (LATE UPDATE: The Giants signed Golden to a 1-year contract).

ProFootballTalk.com is reporting that New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive end Mario Edwards visited the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. The Giants claimed Edwards off of waivers from the Oakland Raiders in September 2018. He served as a primary back-up, playing in 15 games with no starts, and finishing the year with 14 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. The 6'3", 280-pound Edwards was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He missed most of 2016 with a hip injury. In three years with the Raiders, Edwards played in 30 regular-season games with 24 starts.

ANTOINE BETHEA ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

Safety Antoine Bethea, who the New York Giants signed on Tuesday to a 2-year deal after he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals, addressed the media on Thursday. The transcript is available in The Corner Forum.