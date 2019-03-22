Giants Re-Sign Nate Stupar, Lose Kerry Wynn and Curtis Riley

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN NATE STUPAR…

The New York Giants have officially announced the re-signing of unrestricted free agent linebacker Nate Stupar. The Giants claimed Stupar off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints in September 2018. He played in all 16 games, finishing the year with just 14 tackles. In his one start, Stupar missed three tackles.

The 6’2”, 240-pound Stupar was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Stupar has spent time with the Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2012–2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014–2015), and Saints (2016–2017). He has played in 79 regular-season games with ten starts, six of which came in 2016 when he accrued 58 tackles. Stupar missed 11 games in 2017 with a torn ACL. He is a good special teams player.

CINCINNATI BENGALS SIGN KERRY WYNN…

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive end Kerry Wynn to a 1-year contract. In his fifth season with the Giants, Wynn started five of the 14 games that he played in, finishing with 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and 2 forced fumbles. Wynn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 63 regular-season games, with 15 starts.

OAKLAND RAIDERS SIGN CURTIS RILEY…

The Oakland Raiders have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent safety Curtis Riley to a 1-year contract. The Giants signed Riley as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans in March 2018. Riley surprisingly started all 16 games at free safety, finishing with 75 tackles, 5 pass defenses, and 4 interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown). However, he was often a liability against both the run and the pass.

The 6’0”, 190-pound Riley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans as a cornerback after the 2015 NFL Draft. Riley spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. He played in four games in 2016 and seven games in 2017 with no starts.