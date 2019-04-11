Giants Sign Henre’ Toliver and Re-Sign Russell Shepard

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN HENRE’ TOLIVER…

The New York Giants have officially signed cornerback Henre’ Toliver. The 22-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Toliver originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Indianapolis Colts after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was waived before the season started in early September. He has spent some time with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

NEW YORK RE-SIGN RUSSELL SHEPARD…

Although not officially announced, the New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent Russell Shepard. The Giants signed Shepard in May 2018 after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers. He ended up playing in 12 games, with no starts, catching 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The 6’1”, 195-pound Shepard was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. Shepard has spent time with the Eagles (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-2016), and Panthers (2017). He has 57 career catches for 822 yards and six touchdowns. Shepard is a good gunner on special teams.