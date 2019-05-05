GIANTS SIGN THREE TRYOUT PLAYERS, PLACE NATE HARVEY ON IR…

The New York Giants have signed the following tryout players who participated in the three-day rookie mini-camp that concluded on Sunday:

DE Alex Jenkins, 6’4”, 258lbs, University of the Incarnate Word

Born in England, Jenkins was part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Practice Squad of the New Orleans Saints.

S Tenny Adewusi, 5’11, 199lbs, 4.54, University of Delaware (Video)

Born in Nigeria, Adewusi converted from a high school quarterback to collegiate cornerback. He started as a senior after spending his first three years in college as a defensive reserve and special teams player.

P Ryan Anderson, 6’1”, 203lbs, Rutgers University

Anderson last punted for Rutgers in 2017 when he was named First-Team, All-Big Ten, averaging 44.4 yards per punt.

The Giants also placed linebacker Nate Harvey on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that he suffered during non-contact drills during the mini-camp. The Giants signed Harvey as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Harvey was named “AAC Defensive Player of the Year” after switching from running back to defensive end as a senior. He finished the year with 12 sacks and 24.5 tackles for a loss.

ARTICLES…