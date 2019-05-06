Giants Sign Two More Tryout Players, Cut Three

GIANTS TWO MORE TRYOUT PLAYERS, CUT THREE…

The New York Giants have signed two more tryout players who participated in the three-day rookie mini-camp that concluded on Sunday. The Giants have signed offensive guard Austin Droogsma and place kicker Joey Slye.



Droogsma has not played football since high school in 2012. The 6’4”, 345-pound Droogsma was a star shot-putter at Florida State, where he graduated in 2018. Slye graduated from Virginia Tech and did not play pro football in 2018. As a senior, he converted on 15-of-22 field goal attempts (68 percent) and 37-of-37 extra point attempts.

The Giants also waived defensive end Myles Humphrey, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, and cornerback Michael Hunter.

The 6’3”, 238-pound Humphrey originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Humphrey to the Practice Squad in October 2018.

Ukeme Eligwe was signed to the Practice Squad in September 2018 after he was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants signed him to the 53-man roster in October 2018. Eligwe ended up playing in 10 games with no starts, accruing just seven tackles and one pass defense. The 6’2”, 239-pound Eligwe was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chiefs.