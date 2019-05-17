Nate Solder Has Ankle Surgery; Giants Sign Corey Ballentine

NATE SOLDER HAS ANKLE SURGERY…

New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery to remove bone spurs on Thursday, May 16th. Various media sources are reporting that Solder is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the spring, but he should be able to practice once training camp begins in late July.

Giants Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices begin on Monday, May 20th. There will also be practices on May 21, 23, 28-29, 31, and June 10-13. A mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.

NEW YORK GIANTS COREY BALLENTINE…

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed cornerback Corey Ballentine, their 6th round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Ballentine was wounded in the butt during a shooting in Topeka, Kansas the day after he was drafted. Ballentine’s physical condition is not yet publicly known but he is participating in the team’s offseason program.

Cornerback Julian Love (4th round), inside linebacker Ryan Connelly (5th round), wide receiver Darius Slayton (5th round), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (7th round), and defensive lineman Chris Slayton (7th round) were signed earlier this month.

The Giants have four remaining unsigned draft picks: quarterback Daniel Jones (1st round), nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (1st round), cornerback Deandre Baker (1st round), and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (3rd round).