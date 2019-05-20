MAY 20, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their first voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Monday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The nine remaining OTA practices will be held on May 21, 23, 28-29, 31, and June 10-13. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (recovering from knee surgery), left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), cornerback Corey Ballentine (recovering from a gunshot wound), and safety Sean Chandler (unknown) did not practice.

“(Ballentine) is making progress,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I think it is still going to be a little bit of time, but he is getting better. This is something that he is going to make a full recovery from, it is just going to take a little time…I don’t know (if he will be ready by training camp), hopefully sooner, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

“We’ll have to see (when Remmers is able to practice),” said Shurmur. “He is working his way back, just like some guys this time of year, so we’ll just have to see.”

“(Solder) just had a little clean up in his ankle,” said Shurmur. “Something that happens for guys. We felt like it started to flare up a little bit, and felt like we should take care of it. He will be back soon. He will be ready for training camp…I am certainly not a doctor but it is just one of those things we had to clean up a little piece of it. Nothing major. We have time. He is a guy that is a real pro about getting ready to play. He will be able to do that.”

“(Lauletta) has been out there working his way back,” said Shurmur. “He would have had what I call a knee clean up.”

Not present at the voluntary workout were defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and safety Antoine Bethea. Shurmur said Lawrence and Bethea were delayed due to inclement weather that affected their travel plans.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

First-team corners were Janoris Jenkins , Sam Beal , and nickel corner Grant Haley . The starting safeties were Jabrill Peppers and Michael Thomas .

, , and nickel corner . The starting safeties were and . R.J. McIntosh worked with the first team at defensive end, while Tae Davis started at inside linebacker along with Alec Ogletree .

worked with the first team at defensive end, while started at inside linebacker along with . In the 2-minute drill during 11-on-11s, CB Sam Beal tipped a QB Eli Manning pass intended for WR Cody Latimer that was intercepted by S Jabrill Peppers on 4th down.

tipped a QB pass intended for WR that was intercepted by S on 4th down. WR Golden Tate made a nice adjustment on a deep ball from QB Eli Manning , beating CB Julian Love .

made a nice adjustment on a deep ball from QB , beating CB . During red zone drills, running back Saquon Barkley beat LB Alec Ogletree for a touchdown.

beat LB for a touchdown. LB Kareem Martin stripped RB Wayne Gallman of the ball on a running play.

stripped RB of the ball on a running play. Alex Tanney was the second-team quarterback with Daniel Jones with the third team.

was the second-team quarterback with with the third team. Eric Dungey did not work out with the quarterbacks but with the tight ends and on special teams.

did not work out with the quarterbacks but with the tight ends and on special teams. Brian Mihalik worked at first-team left tackle while Chad Wheeler was at right tackle.

worked at first-team left tackle while was at right tackle. CB Tony Lippett picked off a pass that went off of the hands of WR Darius Slayton and returned it for a score. Slayton did have a couple of nice catches earlier in practice, including one excellent pass from QB Daniel Jones on a flag route.

picked off a pass that went off of the hands of WR and returned it for a score. Slayton did have a couple of nice catches earlier in practice, including one excellent pass from QB on a flag route. LB Tae Davis intercepted a pass during 1-on-1 drills. LB Alec Ogletree also tipped a pass that CB Janoris Jenkins intercepted.

