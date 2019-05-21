New York Giants OTA Practice #2

May 212019
Follow @BigBlueInteract
OTA PRACTICE #2 COMPLETE…
OTA PRACTICE #2 COMPLETE…
The Giants held their second voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:
- Sideline Notes: Giants OTA No. 2 by John Schmeelk
- Who stood out at Giants OTA practice? (5/21) by Dan Salomone
Video highlights are also available from Giants.com.
The eight remaining OTA practices will be held on May 23, 28-29, 31, and June 10-13. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.
ARTICLES…
- Markus Golden is healthy and ready to go sack ‘hunting’ for Giants by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.