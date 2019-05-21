New York Giants OTA Practice #2

OTA PRACTICE #2 COMPLETE…

The Giants held their second voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:

Video highlights are also available from Giants.com.

The eight remaining OTA practices will be held on May 23, 28-29, 31, and June 10-13. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.

