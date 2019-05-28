MAY 28, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their fourth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The six remaining OTA practices will be held on May 29, May 31, and June 10-13. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6.

Left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), linebacker Jeremiah Harris (knee), and safety Sean Chandler (unknown) did not practice.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (recovering from knee surgery) did not participate in team drills. Quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey (back) was limited.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (recovering from gunshot wound) participated in both individual and some team drills. “He was out there today,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He is doing what he can do. Last week he did a little bit more of individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day.”

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (excused absence) was not at practice. “He had a graduation in the family,” said Shurmur.

Some snippets from various media sources:

Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Alex Tanney split time with the second unit.

and split time with the second unit. Spencer Pulley was the first-team center and appears to be alternating with Jon Halapio .

was the first-team center and appears to be alternating with . The starting defensive line consisted of B.J. Hill and R.J. McIntosh at end and Dalvin Tomlinson at nose tackle. Second team consisted of Dexter Lawrence and Olsen Pierre at end and Chris Slayton at nose tackle.

and at end and at nose tackle. Second team consisted of and at end and at nose tackle. The starting inside linebackers were Alec Ogletree and B.J. Goodson with Tae Davis replacing Goodson in some packages.

and with replacing Goodson in some packages. The starting outside linebackers were Lorenzo Carter and Markus Golden .

and . The starting cornerbacks were Sam Beal and Deandre Baker , with Grant Haley playing slot corner. Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea started at safety.

and , with playing slot corner. and started at safety. FS Antoine Bethea intercepted an errant throw from QB Eli Manning .

intercepted an errant throw from QB . CB Henre’ Tolliver deflected one pass and intercepted another throw that went through the hands of WR Darius Slayton.

