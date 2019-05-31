New York Giants OTA Practice #6

May 312019
OTA PRACTICE #6 COMPLETE…
The Giants held their sixth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Friday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
The practice was not open to the media, but Giants.com provided the following summaries of the action:
A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 4-6. The four remaining OTA practices will be held on June 10-13.
ARTICLES…
