JUNE 4, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants 3-day mandatory mini-camp was held on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 90 players on the current roster were present.

“First day of mini-camp,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur after practice. “It was very competitive and very spirited. Very typical of the way the OTA’s have been. We got a lot done today. A lot of red zone, a lot of third-down stuff, situational things we need to work on and have been working on. It is just a continuation in my mind of the OTA’s to this point. It felt that way as well.”

INJURY REPORT…

Quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey (back), wide receiver Brittan Golden (unknown), tight end Evan Engram (“soreness”), left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (unknown), linebacker Markus Golden (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), and safety Sean Chandler (unknown) did not practice.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (recovering from knee surgery) practiced on a limited basis.

“Just minor things (on the injury front),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “No one long term. We feel good about having everyone back here soon and definitely by the time we start camp.”

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants waived/injured outside linebacker Jeremiah Harris (knee) on Tuesday. To fill his roster spot, the team signed outside linebacker Keion Adams. The Giants signed Harris as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Adams was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adams spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury. He spent the 2018 season on the Practice Squad of the Steelers. They cut him in May 2019.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Jon Halapio was the primary first-team center; Spencer Pulley also received a few first-team reps.

was the primary first-team center; also received a few first-team reps. Corey Coleman saw reps with the first unit as the #3 wide receiver.

saw reps with the first unit as the #3 wide receiver. The starting defensive line consisted of Dexter Lawrence , Dalvin Tomlinson , and B.J. Hill with all three players seeing some reps at nose tackle.

, , and with all three players seeing some reps at nose tackle. Lorenzo Carter and Kareem Martin were the first-team outside linebackers.

and were the first-team outside linebackers. Alec Ogletree and B.J. Goodson were the first-team inside linebackers. Tae Davis continues to see reps with the first-team unit as nickle inside linebacker. Safety Mark McLaurin also continues to see reps at inside linebacker.

and were the first-team inside linebackers. continues to see reps with the first-team unit as nickle inside linebacker. Safety also continues to see reps at inside linebacker. Deandre Baker and Janoris Jenkins were the first-team cornerbacks with Grant Haley playing in the slot.

and were the first-team cornerbacks with playing in the slot. Linebacker B.J. Goodson intercepted a pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta .

intercepted a pass from quarterback . Quarterback Eli Manning completed a deep pass over linebacker Tae Davis to tight end Rhett Ellison .

completed a deep pass over linebacker to tight end . Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a perfect deep sideline pass to wide receiver Reggie White, Jr. against cornerback Tony Lippett . Jones threw a touchdown on a well-thrown fade pass to wide receiver Cody Latimer , but also had two interceptions off of tipped passes.

threw a perfect deep sideline pass to wide receiver against cornerback . Jones threw a touchdown on a well-thrown fade pass to wide receiver , but also had two interceptions off of tipped passes. Cornerback Deandre Baker deflected a pass from quarterback Eli Manning, but wide receiver Golden Tate caught the ball off of the deflection for a long gain.

deflected a pass from quarterback Eli Manning, but wide receiver caught the ball off of the deflection for a long gain. Cornerback Julian Love intercepted a pass deflected by linebacker Jonathan Anderson .

intercepted a pass deflected by linebacker . Safety Antoine Bethea intercepted a pass but was stripped of the football by wide receiver Sterling Shepard , who also recovered the ball.

intercepted a pass but was stripped of the football by wide receiver , who also recovered the ball. Quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a long touchdown off a read-option play, faking out the entire defense.

ran for a long touchdown off a read-option play, faking out the entire defense. While both quarterbacks Eli Manning and Daniel Jones threw interceptions, quarterback Alex Tanney had a very good day throwing the football. Taney hit both wide receiver Darius Slayton and Cody Latimer deep.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

