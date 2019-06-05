JUNE 5, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants 3-day mandatory mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey (back), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (wrist), wide receiver Brittan Golden (unknown), wide receiver Alex Wesley (unknown), tight end Evan Engram (“soreness”), left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), cornerback Sam Beal (personal matter), safety Jabrill Peppers (tooth extraction), safety Sean Chandler (unknown), and Jake Carlock (unknown) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants continue to alternate first-team centers. Today was Spencer Pulley , a day after Jon Halapio was with the first unit.

, a day after was with the first unit. Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter were the first-team outside linebackers. Linebacker Oshane Ximines also saw some first-team reps and did a nice job in underneath coverage on one play against wide receiver Golden Tate .

and were the first-team outside linebackers. Linebacker also saw some first-team reps and did a nice job in underneath coverage on one play against wide receiver . The starting corners were once again Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker , with Grant Haley playing slot corner.

and , with playing slot corner. Kamrin Moore was the first-team strong safety with Antoine Bethea at free safety.

was the first-team strong safety with at free safety. Cornerback Corey Ballentine saw reps with the second-team defense.

saw reps with the second-team defense. At one point, quarterback Eli Manning was 10-for-10 in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but cooled off some after that. He started off the day with a nice deep post pass to wide receiver Corey Coleman .

was 10-for-10 in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but cooled off some after that. He started off the day with a nice deep post pass to wide receiver . In 11-on-11 drills, quarterback Eli Manning found tight end Rhett Ellison deep against safety Kamrin Moore .

found tight end deep against safety . Quarterback Eli Manning threw touchdowns to wide receiver Golden Tate , wide receiver Bennie Fowler , and tight end Rhett Ellison in red-zone drills.

threw touchdowns to wide receiver , wide receiver , and tight end in red-zone drills. Tight end C.J. Conrad stood out in red-zone drills with a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Daniel Jones . Conrad also made a one-handed catch near the sidelines.

stood out in red-zone drills with a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback . Conrad also made a one-handed catch near the sidelines. Quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta also threw touchdowns in red-zone drills.

and also threw touchdowns in red-zone drills. Cornerback Grant Haley “sacked” quarterback Eli Manning .

“sacked” quarterback . Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a perfect deep pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton despite blanket coverage by cornerback Tony Lippett . Jones followed that up with a nice “dart” to tight end Scott Simonson . Jones also hit wide receiver Bennie Fowler deep down the left sideline.

threw a perfect deep pass to wide receiver despite blanket coverage by cornerback . Jones followed that up with a nice “dart” to tight end . Jones also hit wide receiver deep down the left sideline. Wide receiver Darius Slayton had a strong day and has been getting separation on deep routes. He caught a touchdown pass on a fade route

had a strong day and has been getting separation on deep routes. He caught a touchdown pass on a fade route Safety Michael Thomas was active and stripped wide receiver Reggie White, Jr. of the ball after a reception.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…