JUNE 11, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their eighth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The two remaining OTA practices will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. They will not be open to the media.

“Last week of OTA’s,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur after practice. “We were a little disappointed we didn’t get to go to the Yankee game last night (as part of a team-building exercise). Obviously weather kicks in and baseball games get moved around. At some point we will try and do something as a team. We were still able to get practice in yesterday. Got a good one today and we have a couple more, then we will send them on way for the summer.”

PAT SHURMUR LEAVES DOOR SLIGHTLY AJAR FOR QB CONTROVERSY…

During Tuesday’s press conference, New York Giants Head Coach did not absolutely close the door on rookie quarterback Daniel Jones potentially starting as soon as the regular-season opener.

“I think (Jones) has had a really good offseason,” said Shumur. “I think he has had a really, really productive offseason. He is on track with the goal to be ready to play day one.

“I think we are going to play the very best player and I know we are dancing around the words there. Right now, Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. You see what happens with it. We feel good about where Eli is. He is our starting quarterback and we have a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player, getting himself ready to play.

“The players that give our team the best chance to win, play. Period. And you have seen Eli do that for a very long time, so we will see what happens as we go down the road.”

When asked if he could envision any scenario where Jones would start in Week 1, Shurmur responded, “Oh, you never know what is going to happen, but as I said, Eli is getting ready to play and so is Daniel.”

INJURY REPORT AND ABSENTEES…

Quarterback/tight end Eric Dungey (back), wide receiver Alex Wesley (unknown), tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), left tackle Nate Solder (recovering from ankle surgery), right tackle Mike Remmers (recovering from back surgery), defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (unknown), and safety Sean Chandler (unknown) did not practice.

“(Engram) hurt his hamstring and he is coming back from that injury,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We will be smart with him just like we would be during the season… If he was able to be out there, he would be. We all know he will be out there very soon. That may be just to start training camp. I think it is important that you get the players all the work they can get, but you need to be smart about what they are dealing with so that when training camp starts and the season starts, they are at their best.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Daniel Jones appears to now be receiving all second-team reps at quarterback with Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta splitting third-team reps.

appears to now be receiving all second-team reps at quarterback with and splitting third-team reps. First-team corners remain Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker outside with Grant Haley playing the slot.

and outside with playing the slot. In 7-on-7 drills, quarterback Eli Manning threw a perfect pass on a deep post route to wide receiver Russell Shepard .

threw a perfect pass on a deep post route to wide receiver . Quarterback Eli Manning and running back Wayne Gallman failed to connect on a couple of red-zone passes, the first being an errant throw and the second a dropped pass.

and running back failed to connect on a couple of red-zone passes, the first being an errant throw and the second a dropped pass. Wide receiver Darius Slayton received first-team reps. He caught a seam pass early from quarterback Eli Manning .

received first-team reps. He caught a seam pass early from quarterback . Wide receiver Bennie Fowler made a full-extension reception over the middle of the defense.

made a full-extension reception over the middle of the defense. Tight end C.J. Conrad , who received some first-team reps today, continues to stand out, catching everything thrown his way.

, who received some first-team reps today, continues to stand out, catching everything thrown his way. Safety Jabrill Peppers flashed with both his run defense and pass coverage.

flashed with both his run defense and pass coverage. Cornerback Grant Haley, safety Kenny Ladler, and safety Kamrin Moore all made plays in coverage.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: