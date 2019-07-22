Rookies Report to Camp, Oshane Ximines Signs, Two Safeties Visit

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIES REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP…

As scheduled, New York Giants rookies have reported in for the start of summer training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rookies and some select veterans will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. All veterans are scheduled to report by Wednesday. Head Coach Pat Shurmur will also address the media on Wednesday.

The first full-team practice will be held on Thursday. There are 21 training camp practices currently scheduled, but only 10 are open to the public. For a complete public training camp schedule, see Giants.com.

GIANTS SIGN OSHANE XIMINES…

The New York Giants have signed linebacker Oshane Ximines, the team’s 3rd-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Of the team’s 10 picks in the draft, only quarterback Daniel Jones remains unsigned.

TWO SAFETIES TRY OUT FOR GIANTS…

Unrestricted free agent veteran safeties Tre Boston and Jonathan Cyprien visited the team on Monday.

The 27-year old, 6’1”, 205-pound Boston was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has spent time with the Panthers (2014-2016), Los Angeles Chargers (2017), and Arizona Cardinals (2018). Boston has played in 72 regular-season games with 44 starts.

The 28-year old, 6’1”, 211-pound Cyprien was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2013-2016) and Tennessee Titans (2017-2018). Cyprien has started all 70 regular-season games that he has played in. However, he missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

GIANTS SUSPEND KAMRIN MOORE…

The New York Giants indefinitely suspended safety Kamrin Moore on July 15 pending further investigation after learning he was arrested in Linden, New Jersey for an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

MITCH PETRUS PASSES AWAY…

Mitch Petrus, who was drafted in the 5th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Giants and played for the team from 2010-2012, died of heat stroke in Arkansas on July 18th. He was 32. “We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing,” the Giants organization said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends.”

