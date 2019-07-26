July 26, 2019 New York Giants Training Camp Report – Corey Coleman Tears ACL

JULY 26, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their second full-team summer training camp practice on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT – COREY COLEMAN TEARS ACL…

Wide receivers Corey Coleman (knee), Darius Slayton (hamstring), and Alex Wesley (PUP List – unknown) did not practice on Friday. Neither did tight end Evan Engram (“managing his workload”).

The Giants announced that Coleman tore his ACL in practice on Thursday. “Corey Coleman unfortunately hurt his knee yesterday, so we’ll just have to see where it goes for him,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I feel bad for the guy because he’s worked really hard… So most likely (he will be lost for the season)… He’ll go through the process. He’ll get second opinions and all that stuff… He was a guy that had a chance to be in there and compete to either start or have a role.”

Sterling Shepard (fractured thumb) was limited in practice, not catching any passes. “(Shepard will) be back soon,” said Shurmur. “It’s the tip of his thumb. He’ll be out there running around today. I’m not concerned about that one at all… no surgery.”

Linebacker Markus Golden (cramps), cornerback Grant Haley (cramps), and wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

George Asafo-Adjei and Chad Wheeler received some first-team reps at offensive tackle.

and received some first-team reps at offensive tackle. S Michael Thomas sacked QB Daniel Jones on a blitz.

sacked QB on a blitz. QB Daniel Jones started 5-of-6 during 11-on-11 drills.

started 5-of-6 during 11-on-11 drills. CB Ronald Zamort made a nice diving break-up of a pass from QB Alex Tanney .

made a nice diving break-up of a pass from QB . CB Grant Haley made a leaping interception off a QB Kyle Lauletta pass tipped by CB Corey Ballentine , who also tipped away another pass from QB Alex Tanney .

made a leaping interception off a QB pass tipped by CB , who also tipped away another pass from QB . LB Tae Davis saw a lot of reps with the first-team nickel defense, along with LB Alec Ogletree .

saw a lot of reps with the first-team nickel defense, along with LB . LB Ryan Connelly , WR Reggie White Jr. , and S Sean Chandler received praise from Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

, WR , and S received praise from Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey. QB Daniel Jones threw a nice deep pass to WR Russell Shepard , who made a fingertip grab for a touchdown, beating CB Julian Love . Jones finished 11-of-13 with eight straight completions.

threw a nice deep pass to WR , who made a fingertip grab for a touchdown, beating CB . Jones finished 11-of-13 with eight straight completions. QB Eli Manning threw a nice deep sideline pass to WR Golden Tate over CB Julian Love .

threw a nice deep sideline pass to WR over CB . LB Oshane Ximines “sacked” QB Daniel Jones off a rollout.

“sacked” QB Daniel Jones off a rollout. WR Brittan Golden scored a long touchdown, but was injured on the play and left the field after being knocked over by CB Antonio Hamilton .

scored a long touchdown, but was injured on the play and left the field after being knocked over by CB . WR Russell Shepard had an active day catching the football from QB Daniel Jones .

had an active day catching the football from QB . LB Lorenzo Carter flashed in run defense (setting the edge) and as a blitzer (with a “sack”).

flashed in run defense (setting the edge) and as a blitzer (with a “sack”). Julian Love saw reps at nickel corner with both the first- and second-teams. He also played safety with the second-team defense.

GENERAL MANAGER DAVE GETTLEMAN…

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

