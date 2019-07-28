JULY 28, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fourth full-team summer training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin), wide receiver Alex Wesley (PUP List – unknown), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), linebacker Mark McLaurin (broken foot), cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring/groin), and cornerback Henre’ Toliver (ankle) did not practice on Sunday.

“(Beal has) got a groin and a hamstring he’s just dealing with,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “It’s nothing serious. We anticipate he’ll be back soon. Maybe not today, but soon.”

“(Slayton has) made really good progress the last couple of days,” said Shurmur. “He’ll be back soon.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) was limited to individual drills in practice, not catching any passes. Safety Jabrill Peppers (“workload management”) was also limited.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In 1-on-1 drills, LB Oshane Ximines blew past LT Nate Solder ; LB Markus Golden beat RT Mike Remmers to the inside. But overall, the offensive line did well in these drills.

blew past LT ; LB beat RT to the inside. But overall, the offensive line did well in these drills. RB Saquon Barkley bounced a red-zone run to the left side and scored.

bounced a red-zone run to the left side and scored. RB Rod Smith easily scored up the middle on a red-zone rushing attempt.

easily scored up the middle on a red-zone rushing attempt. WR Bennie Fowler caught two red-zone touchdowns from QB Daniel Jones .

caught two red-zone touchdowns from QB . TE Rhett Ellison caught a 5-yard touchdown from QB Eli Manning .

caught a 5-yard touchdown from QB . QB Kyle Lauletta rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to TE C.J. Conrad .

rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to TE . With S Jabrill Peppers not in pads, the first-team safeties were Antoine Bethea and Michael Thomas .

not in pads, the first-team safeties were and . TE C.J. Conrad out-fought S Tenny Adewusi for a deep sideline pass from QB Alex Tanney .

out-fought S for a deep sideline pass from QB . WR Alonzo Russell and WR Cody Latimer were active catching the football.

and WR were active catching the football. QB Kyle Lauletta found WR Reggie White in the left corner of the end zone against CB Corey Ballentine .

found WR in the left corner of the end zone against CB . LB Oshane Ximines knocked down a QB Daniel Jones pass at the line of scrimmage.

knocked down a QB pass at the line of scrimmage. QB Alex Tanney hit WR Reggie White for a long touchdown down the left sideline.

hit WR for a long touchdown down the left sideline. S Jabrill Peppers , WR Cody Latimer , and CB Corey Ballentine were returning kickoffs; Peppers and WR Golden Tate were returning punts.

, WR , and CB were returning kickoffs; Peppers and WR were returning punts. QB Eli Manning was 8-of-10 while QB Daniel Jones was 5-of-12.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: