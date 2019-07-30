BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign has begun. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!



JULY 30, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifth full-team summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin), wide receiver Alex Wesley (PUP List – unknown), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), linebacker Nate Stupar (load management), linebacker Mark McLaurin (broken foot), and cornerback Henre’ Toliver (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday.

Cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring/groin) participated in individual drills, but not team drills.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) participated, but was limited, in full-team drills wearing a yellow “non-contact” jersey and catching some passes with his good hand.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

QB Kyle Lauletta hit WR Amba Etta-Tawo up the seam with Etta-Tawo out-running the secondary. He also threw a red-zone touchdown on a slant pass to WR T.J. Jones .

hit WR up the seam with Etta-Tawo out-running the secondary. He also threw a red-zone touchdown on a slant pass to WR . QB Eli Manning found TE Evan Engram , who made a one-handed touchdown catch down the seam. Manning also hit WR Bennie Fowler for a touchdown, finishing 3-of-4 with two touchdowns in red-zone drills. Fowler beat CB Deandre Baker on the play.

, who made a one-handed touchdown catch down the seam. Manning also hit WR for a touchdown, finishing 3-of-4 with two touchdowns in red-zone drills. Fowler beat CB on the play. CB Corey Ballentine picked off QB Daniel Jones in the end zone. Jones was 1-of-4 in the redzone with one touchdown and one interception.

picked off QB in the end zone. Jones was 1-of-4 in the redzone with one touchdown and one interception. Fielding punts were WR Sterling Shepard , WR T.J. Jones , and S Jabrill Peppers .

, WR , and S . LB Ryan Connelly dropped a interception from QB Daniel Jones .

dropped a interception from QB . Spencer Pulley continues to see some reps at first-team center.

continues to see some reps at first-team center. CB Corey Ballentine broke up a slightly underthrown deep pass from QB Kyle Lauletta to WR Bennie Fowler .

broke up a slightly underthrown deep pass from QB to WR . RB Saquon Barkley broke off a big run up the gut after making a jump cut.

broke off a big run up the gut after making a jump cut. LB Oshane Ximines batted down a QB Daniel Jones pass at the line of scrimmage. Ximines also had a “sack”, beating LT Nate Solder .

batted down a QB pass at the line of scrimmage. Ximines also had a “sack”, beating LT . CB Antonio Hamilton stripped WR Russell Shepard of the ball and CB/S Julian Love recovered.

stripped WR of the ball and CB/S recovered. WR Bennie Fowler made a circus catch, keeping his feet in-bounds as he fell backwards near the sideline.

made a circus catch, keeping his feet in-bounds as he fell backwards near the sideline. DE Olsen Pierre received some first-team reps with the pass-rush package.

received some first-team reps with the pass-rush package. S Michael Thomas knocked away a pass intended for TE Scott Simonson .

knocked away a pass intended for TE . The Giants worked a bunch on the screen game during practice.

QB Eli Manning finished practice 12-of-15 with two touchdowns. Manning hooked up a number of times with WR Golden Tate and TE Evan Engram .

finished practice 12-of-15 with two touchdowns. Manning hooked up a number of times with WR and TE . QB Daniel Jones was 5-of-14 with one touchdown and one interception.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

