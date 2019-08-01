BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign has begun. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!



AUGUST 1, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), defensive end Alex Jenkins (unknown), linebacker B.J. Goodson (hamstring), linebacker Markus Golden (load management), linebacker Mark McLaurin (foot), cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring), and cornerback Henre’ Toliver (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) participated, but was limited, in full-team drills wearing a yellow “non-contact” jersey and catching some passes with his good hand.

Cornerback Grant Haley left practice early with a shoulder or arm injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants practiced in just helmets and shells on Thursday.

QB Daniel Jones threw a “beautiful” deep ball down the middle to WR T.J. Jones , who beat CB Julian Love .

threw a “beautiful” deep ball down the middle to WR , who beat CB . S Kenny Ladler knocked away a deep pass from QB Kyle Lauletta to WR Reggie White, Jr. Lauletta then fired a mid-range strike to WR Amba Etta-Tawo . Later in practice, Ladler intercepted Lauletta in the back of the end zone and knocked down another pass.

knocked away a deep pass from QB to WR Lauletta then fired a mid-range strike to WR . Later in practice, Ladler intercepted Lauletta in the back of the end zone and knocked down another pass. CB Grant Haley made a diving break-up of a short pass from QB Alex Tanney , but Haley hurt himself on the play, forcing him to leave practice early.

made a diving break-up of a short pass from QB , but Haley hurt himself on the play, forcing him to leave practice early. In red-zone drills, QB Eli Manning threw a touchdown pass to TE Evan Engram , who beat LB Ryan Connelly . (Connelly was playing with the first-unit on this play).

threw a touchdown pass to TE , who beat LB . (Connelly was playing with the first-unit on this play). QB Daniel Jones threw a “perfect” deep ball to RB Paul Perkins off a wheel route for a 50-yard score, beating LB Jonathan Anderson .

threw a “perfect” deep ball to RB Paul Perkins off a wheel route for a 50-yard score, beating LB . In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass over the middle to WR Russell Shepard . Jones then threw another touchdown pass to TE Scott Simonson , who made a nice diving catch.

threw a touchdown pass over the middle to WR . Jones then threw another touchdown pass to TE , who made a nice diving catch. S Michael Thomas broke up a QB Daniel Jones pass to TE C.J. Conrad . Conrad then made a diving touchdown reception in the back left corner on a pass from QB Alex Tanney , beating LB Ryan Connelly .

broke up a QB pass to TE . Conrad then made a diving touchdown reception in the back left corner on a pass from QB , beating LB . QB Alex Tanney threw a touchdown pass to WR Reggie White, Jr. , beating CB Corey Ballentine .

threw a touchdown pass to WR , beating CB . CB Corey Ballentine stripped the ball away from RB Rod Smith and LB Jonathan Anderson recovered the loose ball.

stripped the ball away from RB and LB recovered the loose ball. DE Jake Ceresna flashed on the third-team defense.

flashed on the third-team defense. QB Eli Manning finished 13-of-17 with two touchdowns, including one to WR Bennie Fowler .

finished 13-of-17 with two touchdowns, including one to WR . QB Daniel Jones finished the day 11-of-13 with three touchdowns.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

