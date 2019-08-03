BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign has begun. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!



AUGUST 3, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their ninth full-team summer training camp practice on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have placed linebacker Mark McLaurin on Injured Reserve with a broken foot and waived defensive end Alex Jenkins. To fill these roster spots, the Giants signed defensive end/linebacker Terrence Fede and claimed linebacker Joey Alfieri off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants signed McLaurin, a collegiate safety, as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed Jenkins after he impressed as a tryout player during the 2019 rookie mini-camp. Born in England, Jenkins was part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Practice Squad of the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year old, 6’4”, 267-pound Fede was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In four seasons with the Dolphins, Fede played in 51 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 55 tackles and one sack. Fede signed with the Buffalo Bills in April 2018 but was waived before the season started.

The 6’3”, 239-pound Alfieri was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Eagles after the 2019 NFL Draft.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (unknown), defensive lineman John Jenkins (unknown), linebacker Avery Moss (unknown), cornerback Grant Haley (shoulder), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Saturday.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

With CB Grant Haley out, Julian Love was the first-team nickel corner.

out, was the first-team nickel corner. In red zone drills, CB Corey Ballentine closed quickly to knock away a pass from QB Daniel Jones . Then Ballentine made a heck of a play with a leaping interception of a Jones fade pass to WR Al0nzo Russell . Ballentine later had another pass break-up.

closed quickly to knock away a pass from QB . Then Ballentine made a heck of a play with a leaping interception of a Jones fade pass to WR . Ballentine later had another pass break-up. QB Alex Tanney threw a touchdown pass to WR Amba Etta-Tawo , beating LB Nate Stupar .

threw a touchdown pass to WR , beating LB . In one five-wide formation, the Giants had both RB Saquon Barkley and TE Evan Engram line up outside.

and TE line up outside. QB Daniel Jones overthrew WR Alonzo Russell deep.

overthrew WR deep. CB/S Julian Love broke up a QB Daniel Jones pass intended for WR Reggie White, Jr.

broke up a QB pass intended for WR CB Deandre Baker closed very fast on broke up a QB Kyle Lauletta pass over the middle intended for WR Da’Mari Scott .

closed very fast on broke up a QB pass over the middle intended for WR . WR Bennie Fowler dropped one pass, but caught three others in 11-on-11 drills.

dropped one pass, but caught three others in 11-on-11 drills. CB Henre’ Tolliver broke up a pass.

broke up a pass. QB Eli Manning finished 8-of-11; QB Daniel Jones was 5-of-13.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…