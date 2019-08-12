BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 12, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eleventh full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The complete public training camp schedule is available at Giants.com.

INJURY REPORT – DEANDRE BAKER “DAY-TO-DAY”…

Tight end Isaiah Searight (unknown), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), offensive tackle Brian Mihalik (burner), defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (unknown), linebacker Alec Ogletree (calf), cornerback Deandre Baker (knee), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Monday.

“They did further tests on Deandre Baker’s knee, and it appears like it’s just day-to-day,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We’ll see moving forward how much he can do and if we can get him ready to play… It’s a big relief, certainly. He’s been coming along real well, and to know that it’s not serious at this point is good.”

“I have no update (on Beal),” sad Shurmur. “Again, he is day-to-day, too. He’s making progress.”

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) and running back Jon Hilliman (concussion) participated with non-contact jerseys.

Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo (unknown) had to be helped off of the field and left practice early.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Antonio Hamilton and Corey Ballentine received first-team reps at cornerback along with Janoris Jenkins .

and received first-team reps at cornerback along with . LB Markus Golden had two “sacks” against the first-team offense.

had two “sacks” against the first-team offense. CB Henre’ Tolliver broke up a long pass intended for WR Golden Tate .

broke up a long pass intended for WR . QB Eli Manning connected with WR Bennie Fowler on a long pass down the left sideline.

connected with WR on a long pass down the left sideline. LB Nate Stupar jumped a route and nearly picked off a pass by QB Daniel Jones .

jumped a route and nearly picked off a pass by QB . WR Darius Slayton returned punts along with S Jabrill Peppers , WR Golden Tate , WR T.J. Jones , and WR Brittan Golden .

returned punts along with S , WR , WR , and WR . CB Grant Haley broke up a long pass from QB Eli Manning to WR Sterling Shepard .

broke up a long pass from QB to WR . QB Eli Manning hit TE Evan Engram for a big gain down the right seam. Manning then found RB Wayne Gallman on wheel route, beating LB Markus Golden . Manning finished 11-of-19 in practice.

hit TE for a big gain down the right seam. Manning then found RB on wheel route, beating LB . Manning finished 11-of-19 in practice. QB Daniel Jones overthrew WR Alex Wesley on a 50-yard post pattern.

overthrew WR on a 50-yard post pattern. TE Garrett Dickerson made a one-handed catch of a pass from QB Daniel Jones .

made a one-handed catch of a pass from QB . During goal-line drills, CB Janoris Jenkins broke passes intended for TE Evan Engram and RB Rod Smith .

broke passes intended for TE and RB . DL B.J. Hill stuffed RB Saquon Barkley on a red-zone run.

stuffed RB on a red-zone run. QB Daniel Jones looked off a receiver and then fired a short touchdown pass to WR Russell Shepard on a slant. Then Jones threw a touchdown passes to WR T.J. Jones on a fade and TE Garrett Dickerson. Jones finished 10-of-12 in practice.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…