AUGUST 14, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifteenth full-team summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo (torn Achilles’ tendon) on Injured Reserve. The team also waived/injured tight end Isaiah Searight (hip), waived punter Ryan Anderson, and waived defensive end Alex Jenkins (calf) off of Injured Reserve.

The Giants signed tight end Jake Powell and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield, and claimed punter Johnny Townsend off of waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

The 6’6”, 230-pound Powell was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Saints cut him last weekend.

The 28-year old, 6’1”, 195-pound Sinkfield was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he has spent time with seven different NFL teams, three CFL teams, and one AAF team. Sinkfield has not played in a regular-season NFL game.

The 24-year old, 6’1”, 205-pound Townsend was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Raiders. In 2018, he averaged 42.2 yards per punt (38.3 net) on 70 punts with 17 downed inside the 20-yard line.

Etta-Tawo was originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the Practice Squads of the Jaguars (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2017), Giants (2017-2018), and Houston Texans (2018). Etta-Tawo also played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. The Giants re-signed Etta-Tawo in July 2019.

The Giants signed Searight in July at the start of training camp. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 NFL Draft as an undrafted rookie free agent but was waived/injured in May with a hamstring injury.

The Giants signed Anderson after he impressed at the 2019 rookie mini-camp. Anderson last punted for Rutgers in 2017 when he was named First-Team, All-Big Ten, averaging 44.4 yards per punt.

The Giants waived/injured Jenkins with a calf injury in early August 2019 and then placed him on Injured Reserve. Born in England, Jenkins was part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Practice Squad of the New Orleans Saints. The Giants signed Jenkins after he impressed as a tryout player during the 2019 rookie mini-camp.

INJURY REPORT…

Offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), offensive tackle Brian Mihalik (burner), linebacker Alec Ogletree (calf), cornerback Deandre Baker (knee), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) participated with a non-contact jersey. Wide receiver Cody Latimer was excused from practice for personal reasons.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In advance of Friday’s preseason game, this was a lighter, preparatory practice for that game.

WR Reggie White, Jr. beat CB Terrell Sinkfield on a long post route, but he could not bring in the pass from QB Daniel Jones . White later dropped another pass from Jones over the middle.

beat CB on a long post route, but he could not bring in the pass from QB . White later dropped another pass from Jones over the middle. QB Eli Manning connected on a 30-yard out pass to TE C.J. Conrad .

connected on a 30-yard out pass to TE . QB Eli Manning threw touchdown passes to WR T.J. Jones , WR Bennie Fowler , and WR Sterling Shepard .

threw touchdown passes to WR , WR , and WR . QB Kyle Lauletta rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to TE C.J. Conrad . Lauletta later rolled to his right again and threw a touchdown pass to WR Alex Wesley .

rolled to his right and threw a touchdown pass to TE . Lauletta later rolled to his right again and threw a touchdown pass to WR . S Sean Chandler intercepted a pass from QB Kyle Lauletta near the goal line.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: