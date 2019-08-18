BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 18, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixteenth full-team summer training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), cornerback Deandre Baker (knee), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring), and long snapper Zak DeOssie (toe) did not practice on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was excused from practice for personal reasons.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was not wearing the non-contact yellow jersey and he was catching the ball with both hands.

was not wearing the non-contact yellow jersey and he was catching the ball with both hands. Cody Latimer , Bennie Fowler , Russell Shepard , and T.J. Jones all received first-team reps at wide receiver.

, , , and all received first-team reps at wide receiver. The second-team offensive line had Chad Slade at left tackle, Nick Gates at left guard, Spencer Pulley at center, Victor Salako at right guard, and Chad Wheeler at right tackle. Evan Brown worked as the third-team center.

at left tackle, at left guard, at center, at right guard, and at right tackle. worked as the third-team center. Tae Davis and Ryan Connelly were with the first-team defense, as was cornerback Corey Ballentine .

and were with the first-team defense, as was cornerback . The practice focused more on the ground game.

With Dalvin Tomlinson absent, Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence played nose tackle today and was stout in the middle of the defense against the run.

absent, Defensive lineman played nose tackle today and was stout in the middle of the defense against the run. LB Tae Davis was active against the run, making two plays for a loss.

was active against the run, making two plays for a loss. Safety Jabrill Peppers dropped an interception on a pass broken up by LB Tae Davis from QB Eli Manning .

dropped an interception on a pass broken up by LB from QB . QB Eli Manning found TE Evan Engram for a 25-yard gain on a corner route.

found TE for a 25-yard gain on a corner route. S Kenny Ladler knocked down a pass over the middle from QB Kyle Lauletta .

knocked down a pass over the middle from QB . PK Aldrick Rosas was 5-of-6. He made kicks from 30, 34, 39, 43, and 47 yards. His miss was from 53 yards.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Sunday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: