BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 20, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eighteenth full-team summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), and cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday.

Cornerback Deandre Baker (knee) participated in individual drills. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (calf) was limited.

Safety Michael Thomas was excused for NFL business.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

After physical practices on Sunday and Monday, the Giants had a lighter, carded, no-pads practice on Tuesday.

QB Daniel Jones threw a perfect 40-yard bomb down the left sideline to WR Darius Slayton .

threw a perfect 40-yard bomb down the left sideline to WR . WR Sterling Shepard made a nice fingertip catch on a rollout pass from QB Kyle Lauletta .

made a nice fingertip catch on a rollout pass from QB . WR Bennie Fowler made a fingertip catch on 50-yard post pass from QB Eli Manning . Then Manning threw a 20-yard out to WR Reggie White, Jr.

made a fingertip catch on 50-yard post pass from QB . Then Manning threw a 20-yard out to In 11-on-11 red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a TD pass to TE Scott Simonson . Jones then found WR T.J. Jones for another score.

threw a TD pass to TE . Jones then found WR for another score. QB Kyle Lauletta threw a seam touchdown pass to TE C.J. Conrad and then tossed another touchdown to WR Da’Mari Scott.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: