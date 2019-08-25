BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 25, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their nineteenth full-team summer training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

Running back Rod Smith (groin), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), and safety Kenny Ladler (unknown) did not practice on Sunday.

Cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) participated in individual drills. “He was out there today for the first time,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur of Beal. “He’s closer. We’ll just have to see where he’s at as we move forward.”

Wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) and linebacker Josiah Tauaefa (unknown) wore a non-contact yellow jerseys and were limited.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Deandre Baker returned to practice and split time with Corey Ballentine at cornerback with the starting defense.

returned to practice and split time with at cornerback with the starting defense. During the blitz period, QB Eli Manning was 5-of-6 with a sack; QB Daniel Jones was 4-of-6.

was 5-of-6 with a sack; QB was 4-of-6. QB Kyle Lauletta made a nice throw on a slant to WR Reggie White, Jr. for a good gain.

made a nice throw on a slant to WR for a good gain. QB Alex Tanney hit WR T.J. Jones deep over the middle for a touchdown.

hit WR deep over the middle for a touchdown. Overall, the defense performed much better than the offense, the latter being a bit sloppy by multiple accounts.

S Jabrill Peppers was active, with a “sack” and a couple of tackles for a loss.

was active, with a “sack” and a couple of tackles for a loss. CB Janoris Jenkins dropped an interception when WR Sterling Shepard slipped. Jenkins later committed a pass interference penalty on WR Bennie Fowler , who beat him deep.

dropped an interception when WR slipped. Jenkins later committed a pass interference penalty on WR , who beat him deep. Returning punts were wide receivers Sterling Shepard , Golden Tate , Brittan Golden , and T.J. Jones .

, , , and . PK Aldrick Rosas was 5-of-6 on field goal attempts.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Sunday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

CB Sam Beal (Video)

S Michael Thomas (Video)

ARTICLES…