AUGUST 26, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their twentieth full-team summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The remaining training camp practices are no longer open to the public.

“Good practice,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “(We did) Thursday (regular-season) things today. We did red zone, we did a little two minute (drill), which was good. Very spirited and competitive today. I think we got a lot done, and so we’ll push forward tomorrow. We’ll try to scheme it up like we would on a Friday for the most part. It’ll have a training camp feel to it, but it’ll be like a Friday and then we keep rolling.”

INJURY REPORT…

Running back Rod Smith (adductor), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), and safety Kenny Ladler (hamstring) did not practice on Monday.

“We’ll just see where he’s at,” Head Coach Pat Shurmur said of Slayton, who returned to the sidelines with a hamstring injury. “He’s making good progress, so we’ll just see how this little thing affects him.”

Cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) participated in individual (but not team) drills for the second day in a row.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Deandre Baker and Corey Ballentine continued to alternate at corner opposite of Janoris Jenkins with the first team. Grant Haley remained the first-team slot corner.

and continued to alternate at corner opposite of with the first team. remained the first-team slot corner. QB Eli Manning threw a perfect pass to TE Evan Engram down the left sideline, just over the head of S Jabrill Peppers .

threw a perfect pass to TE down the left sideline, just over the head of S . QB Daniel Jones hit WR Bennie Fowler on a deep sideline pass against CB Corey Ballentine .

hit WR on a deep sideline pass against CB . QB Daniel Jones then connected on a series of passes to WR Russell Shepard , including a slant, a deep seam pass, and a 40-yard go-route for a touchdown.

then connected on a series of passes to WR , including a slant, a deep seam pass, and a 40-yard go-route for a touchdown. FS Antoine Bethea intercepted a pass from QB Eli Manning intended for WR Golden Tate .

intercepted a pass from QB intended for WR . CB Ronald Zamort deflected a QB Kyle Lauletta pass that was intercepted by LB Jonathan Anderson .

deflected a QB pass that was intercepted by LB . During red-zone drills, despite running 18 plays, the defense kept the offense out of the end zone, including two coverage sacks.

The first-team offense scored during the 2-minute drill, highlighted by a 34-yard catch by TE Evan Engram from QB Eli Manning and a 1-yard touchdown run by RB Saquon Barkley .

from QB and a 1-yard touchdown run by RB . QB Daniel Jones threw a long sideline pass to TE Scott Simonson. CB Ronald Zamort then intercepted Jones on a short, dump-off pass. But as Zamort was headed toward the endzone, Jones pursued and punched the ball out of Zamort’s hands.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: