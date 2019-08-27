BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

AUGUST 27, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their twenty-first and last full-team summer training camp practice of this summer on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Officially, the team’s summer training camp is over.

INJURY REPORT…

Running back Rod Smith (adductor), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad), offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), and safety Kenny Ladler (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring), and offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (back) were limited to individual drills.

Wide receiver Alex Wesley (left ankle) had to be carted off of the field after injuring himself in a non-contact drill. “Ankle,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “His ankle has been a little sore. They’re checking it out.”

Left tackle Nate Solder was excused from practice for personal reasons.

MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Today’s practice was more of a 3/4 speed preparation for Thursday’s game.

Chad Slade and Paul Adams both took reps as the first-team left tackle.

and both took reps as the first-team left tackle. WR Alonzo Russell caught three long passes, including two from QB Daniel Jones and one from QB Alex Tanney .

caught three long passes, including two from QB and one from QB . In red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones threw touchdown passes to WR Brittan Golden (twice), TE Jake Powell , and WR Alonzo Russell .

threw touchdown passes to WR (twice), TE , and WR . In red-zone drills, QB Alex Tanney threw a touchdown pass to TE C.J. Conrad.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com: