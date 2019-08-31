NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…

On Saturday, in order to meet the NFL’s 53-man roster limit, the New York Giants made the following 36 roster moves:

Placed on the Reserve/Suspended List:

WR Golden Tate

Placed on Injured Reserve:

RB Rod Smith (adductor)

WR Brittan Golden (calf)

TE Scott Simonson (ankle)

OT George Asafo-Adjei (concussion)

LB Jonathan Anderson (knee)

Waived or contracts terminated:

QB Kyle Lauletta (2018 4th-round draft pick)

RB Jon Hilliman

WR T.J. Jones

WR Reggie White, Jr.

WR Alex Wesley (waived/injured – foot/ankle)

TE C.J. Conrad

TE Jake Powell

OC James O’Hagan

OC/OG Evan Brown

OG Malcolm Bunche

OT Paul Adams

OT Chad Wheeler (waived/injured – back)

OT Victor Salako (waived/injured – shoulder)

NT John Jenkins

NT Chris Slayton (2019 7th-round draft pick)

DE Jake Ceresna

DE Freedom Akinmoladun

LB Avery Moss (2017 5th-round draft pick)

LB Jake Carlock

LB Josiah Tauaefa

LB Terrence Fede

LB Keion Adams (waived/injured – knee)

LB Joey Alfieri

CB Henre’ Toliver (waived/injured – ankle)

CB Ronald Zamort (waived/injured – ankle)

CB Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.

S Kenny Ladler (waived/injured – hamstring)

S Tenny Adewusi

LS Taybor Pepper

P Johnny Townsend

Safety Kamrin Moore, who did not count against the roster, was waived off the commissioner’s exempt list.

“We are in the second year of building the kind of team we all want,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur in the team’s press release. “The process never stops. The communication between (General Manager) Dave (Gettleman) and I and our coaches and Dave’s staff is really good. The group of 90 that was with us through the spring and summer bought into what we are building here and created the kind of competition that makes for tough decisions.

“For the players who were released today, we thank them for their effort and commitment, and we told them to stay ready because you never know when your next opportunity will come, either here or somewhere else.

“I said it last week, it’s a credit to Kyle (Lauletta) the way he came in here every day and worked to get better and competed after we drafted Daniel. Not every guy would respond that way, and Kyle improved as a result. So there was a lot to consider in that decision, but ultimately we decided to go with (Alex) Tanney.”

The Giants can begin signing players to their 10-man practice squad on Sunday.

