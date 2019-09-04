Mike Remmers, Darius Slayton, and Garrett Dickerson Miss Practice

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is well underway. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), TE Garrett Dickerson (quad), and right tackle Mike Remmers (illness/back) did not practice on Wednesday.

“Slayton and Dickerson probably won’t make it this week,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur.

LB Nate Stupar (concussion) and CB Antonio Hamilton (adductor) fully practiced.

