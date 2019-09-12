New York Giants Coordinators Address Media; Injury Report

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN – ONLY 3 WEEKS LEFT!: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign has only three weeks left. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have officially placed linebacker Kareem Martin on Injured Reserve with a knee injury that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in the opener. To fill that roster vacancy, the team re-signed wide receiver T.J. Jones.

The Giants signed Martin as an unrestricted free agent from the Arizona Cardinals in March 2018. Though not a standout, Martin has his most productive season as a pro, playing in a 16 games with seven starts, and finishing with 48 tackles (twice as much as his previous high), 1.5 sacks, and 2 pass defenses. The 6’6”, 272-pound Martin was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cardinals as a defensive end. The Cardinals moved him to linebacker after his rookie season. Martin injured his knee in the season opener against Dallas.

The 6’0”, 190-pound Jones was originally drafted in the 6th-round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In four seasons with the Lions, Jones played in 42 regular-season games with nine starts, catching 64 passes for 814 yards and four touchdowns. The Giants signed Jones in July 2019 and cut him at the end of August.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), wide receiver Cody Latimer (calf), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) did not practice on Thursday.

“(Shepard is) doing okay,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I’m not sure of his availability, but we’ll see as the week progresses. There are certain steps that he has to go through, and he still has a couple more to go.”

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (shoulder) was limited in practice.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and linebacker Markus Golden (hip) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.