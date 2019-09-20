Cody Latimer Out, Bennie Fowler Questionable for Bucs Game

ONLY TWO WEEKS LEFT – BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is nearing completion. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion) did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis and is officially “questionable” for the game.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad), right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), and cornerback Grant Haley (illness) fully practiced. All five are expected to play on Sunday.

“(Slayton) had a good week of practice,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “There’s a really good chance that he’ll be available.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The play an away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.