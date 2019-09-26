New York Giants Coordinators Address Media; Injury Report

FOUR DAYS LEFT – BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN: In our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign is nearing completion. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Russell Shepard (foot), defensive end Olsen Pierre (knee), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

“Saquon got his second opinion,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur, who also said Barkley would not be placed on Injured Reserve. “He’s obviously consulted with Dr. O’Malley and Dr. Anderson. I guess it’s been determined we’ll just rehab him and get him ready to go and we’ll see how that plays out. Obviously, as coaches, we have a short time horizon, so he won’t be available this week, but we’ll just see when he is. I don’t want to put any time frame on how long it will take him to come back… you never know how long some of these things take.”

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (elbow) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.