GIANTS CUT BENNIE FOWLER AND T.J. JONES; PROMOTE GOLDEN TATE AND JOSIAH TAUAEFA…

The New York Giants have added wide receiver Golden Tate and middle linebacker Josiah Tauaefa to the 53-man roster. To make room, the team terminated the contracts of wide receiver Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones.

Tate was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Giants signed Tate as an unrestricted free agent from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2019. The 5’10”, 197-pound Tate was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has spent time with the Seahawks (2010-2013), Detroit Lions (2014-2018), and Eagles (2018). In nine NFL seasons, Tate has played in 137 regular-season games with 100 starts, accruing 611 catches for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014. Last season, for the Lions and Eagles, Tate caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

The Giants signed Tauaefa to the Practice Squad in September 2019. The Giants originally signed Tauaefa as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After signing late with the Giants in October 2018, Fowler surprisingly played in 10 games in 2018 with five starts, finishing the year with 16 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown. This year, Fowler played in all four regular-season games with two starts, catching 12 passes for 99 yards. Fowler originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2014-2017), Chicago Bears (2018), and New England Patriots (2018).

The Giants re-signed T.J. Jones to the 53-man roster in September 2019 after cutting him in late August. He played in three regular-season games, catching three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Jones also returned eight punts, but fumbled three of those chances. Jones was originally drafted in the 6th-round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. The Giants signed Jones in July 2019.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and linebacker Devante Downs to their Practice Squad.

The Giants claimed Scott off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in July 2019, but waived him in August. The 6’0”, 205-pound Scott was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns waived him in December and he was then signed by the Bills. While he played in three regular-season games with the Bills, he does not yet have a reception in the NFL.

The 23-year old, 6’2”, 252-pound Downs was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Downs played in 13 games with the Vikings, with no starts, accruing three tackles. The Vikings waived him on September 24th.