Thursday Injury Report; New York Giants Coordinators Address Media

OCTOBER 3, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

“We’ll have to see (if Barkley plays this weekend),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I think there are certain things we need to see a player do before we deem him ready to play. Deciding whether a player is out or not, those are Friday things. Today is Thursday… I would (consider it a possibility that he plays). I think we check constantly with our doctors, and we make sure that he’s on the right track to come back. So, we’ll just see. Really, if you think about this globally, people outside the building put time frames on things. Within the building, we know that all people are different and that’s why you hear us say, typically, day to day, or week to week. I think that’s where we’re at with all the injuries because as different as people are, they respond differently to injuries. Sometimes the injuries are more or less severe but still get categorized as this. That’s where I think we have to be careful when people are trying to predict when a player comes back.”

Running back Wayne Gallman (neck), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) were limited in practice.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and left tackle Nate Solder (neck) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.