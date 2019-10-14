Giants Re-Sign Bennie Fowler, Cut Nate Stupar; Injury Update

GIANTS RE-SIGN BENNIE FOWLER, CUT NATE STUPAR…

The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler and terminated the contract of linebacker Nate Stupar.

The 6’1”, 212-pound Fowler originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2014-2017), Chicago Bears (2018), and New England Patriots (2018). After signing late with the Giants in October 2018, Fowler surprisingly played in 10 games with five starts, finishing the year with 16 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown. Fowler made the 53-man roster again this year, playing in four games with two starts and catching 12 passes for 99 yards. The Giants cut him on October 1st.

The Giants re-signed Nate Stupar to the 53-man roster in September 2019 after he was cut earlier in the month before the regular-season started. The 6’2”, 240-pound Stupar was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Stupar has spent time with the Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), San Francisco 49ers (2012–2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014–2015), and New Orleans Saints (2016–2017). The Giants signed Stupar after he was cut by the Saints in September 2018. He played in all 16 games for the Giants in 2019, finishing the year with just 14 tackles. This season, Stupar played in three games with one start, accruing just four tackles.

OCTOBER 14, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants were not required to issue a formal injury report on Monday. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), running back Wayne Gallman (concussion),wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), and tight end Evan Engram (knee) participated in the light practice open to the media. However, Gallman and Shepard remain in the concussion protocol. Defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (concussion) was not practicing.

“I feel really good,” Engram said. “Got out there, was running around. It was good to get out there moving around. I’ve got a long week to get ready, so coach is taking care of us, but we did get some good work in. It felt good today.”

Head Coach Pat Shurmur also said that cornerback Sam Beal, who is currently on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, will begin practicing on Wednesday.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.