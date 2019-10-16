Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report and Media Sessions

OCTOBER 16, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) was the only player not to practice on Wednesday.

Running back Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (concussion) were all limited in practice, wearing non-contact jerseys.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) fully practiced.

Cornerback Sam Beal (hamstring) returned to practice for the first time since training camp. Beal has now officially been moved from Injured Reserve to the Reserve/Designated-to-Return List. Beal is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on October 28th, after the team’s eighth game of the season. He must be activated by November 6th or the Giants will have to keep him on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

“(I am) excited,” said Beal. “You’re always anxious. Just a little anxious, because you haven’t been out there in a while. You just want to see how you’re moving, see how it really feels. But I felt great… I actually didn’t think it was going to be this long, to be honest. I haven’t really dealt with a hamstring before. So, I’m thinking ‘Okay, maybe just like a little cramp or something. I’ll deal with it.’ But it wouldn’t go away. So, you just have to deal with it as it comes.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE…

The New York Giants have re-signed running back Jon Hilliman to the Practice Squad. The Giants originally signed Hilliman as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The team signed him to the Practice Squad in September 2019 and promoted him to the 53-man roster later that month. Hilliman played in three regular-season games with the Giants with one start, carrying the ball 30 times for 91 yards and catching three passes for one yard. He also fumbled twice. The Giants cut him last Friday.

