Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram Likely to Play Against Cardinals

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) was the only player not to practice on Friday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) was limited in practice, wearing a non-contact jersey. Both have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), running back Wayne Gallman (concussion), tight end Evan Engram (knee), and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (concussion) fully practiced. All four are expected to play on Sunday. “Everybody else should be available,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Linebacker Ryan Connelly, who tore his ACL against the Washington Redskins on September 29th, underwent surgery this morning.

