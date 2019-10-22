Giants Add Two Linebackers, Including Deone Bucannon

GIANTS SIGN TWO LINEBACKERS, INCLUDING DEONE BUCANNON…

The New York Giants have signed free agent linebacker Deone Bucannon, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9th, and signed linebacker Devante Downs from their Practice Squad. To make room for Bucannon and Downs, the team waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper and tight end Garrett Dickerson.

The 27-year old, 6’1”, 211-pound Bucannon was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. A former safety, the Cardinals converted him to a hybrid linebacker/safety “money backer” role. In five seasons with the Cardinals, Bucannon played in 70 regular-season games, with 56 starts. His most productive season came in 2015, when he accrued 112 tackles, three sacks, three pass defenses including an interception, and three forced fumbles. Bucannon only played in five games with the Buccaneers with no starts.

The Giants signed Downs to the Practice Squad in October 2019. The 6’2”, 252-pound Downs was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Downs played in 13 games with the Vikings, with no starts, accruing three tackles. The Vikings waived him in late September.

The Giants claimed Skipper off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2019. The 6’3”, 246-pound Skipper was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Skipper played in six games for the Giants this year with no starts, being credited with three tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Giants signed undrafted rookie free agent Dickerson in June 2018. He spent a couple of stints on the team’s Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2018 and made the 53-man roster this year. Dickerson has played in seven regular-season games for the Giants, but he did not have a catch.