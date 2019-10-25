Sterling Shepard and Corey Ballentine Ruled Out Again

OCTOBER 25, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) did not practice on Friday and remains in the concussion protocol. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) practiced on a limited basis. Shepard remains in the concussion protocol, wearing a non-contact jersey. He also has been ruled out of the game.

“(Shepard) is (making progress),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He’s had a really good week. He’s in the (concussion) protocol. Unfortunately, it’s just an element of time.”

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Cody Latimer (quad), and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) fully practiced. All three are expected to play on Sunday.

