DALLAS COWBOYS 37 – NEW YORK GIANTS 18…

It was a close game for a while, but the Dallas Cowboys pulled away late to defeat the New York Giants 37-18 on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fell to 2-7 on the season, losing their fifth game in a row and sixth straight game to the Cowboys.

The key takeaway from this game was the Giants’ ineptitude in the red zone, as New York settled for short field goals on 4-of-5 trips inside the 20-yard line. The Cowboys also out-gained the Giants in total net yards (429 to 271), net yards rushing (172 to 100), and net yards passing (257 to 171).

On the game’s first snap from scrimmage, free safety Antoine Bethea intercepted Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott at the 15-yard line, returning the ball to the 8-yard line. Unfortunately, the Giants settled for a 21-yard field goal to go up 3-0 early. The Cowboys tied the game at 3-3 on their second possession by driving the ball 58 yards in 11 plays to set up a 35-yard field goal.

The Giants went three-and-out on their second possession. Although the Cowboys picked up 38 yards and three first downs on their third drive, they missed a 54-yard field goal attempt. The Giants responded with a 10-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-goal from quarterback Daniel Jones to wide receiver Cody Latimer. However, place kicker Aldrick Rosas missed his second extra point of the season. The Giants led 9-3.

After the Cowboys picked up two first downs and 44 yards, the Giants got the ball back when strong safety Jabrill Peppers forced a fumble after at short pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb that Bethea recovered at the New York 20-yard line. The Giants then drove 73 yards in 12 plays, but once again were forced to settle for a short field goal, this time from 25 yards out. Nevertheless, with 2:50 left in the half, the Giants surprisingly led 12-3.

At this point, the game turned against New York. The Cowboys easily drove 75 yards in six plays, capping the drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to tight end Blake Jarwin, who has scored five of his six career touchdowns against New York. Giants 12 – Cowboys 10.

It got worse for the Giants before halftime. Facing a 3rd-and-10 from their own 26-yard line with 39 seconds left, Jones’ deep pass intended for wide receiver Darius Slayton was intercepted and returned 29 yards to the New York 39-yard line. Although the Cowboys only gained five yards, it was enough to set up a successful 52-yard field goal.

At the half, Dallas led 13-12.

Latimer returned the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter 50 yards to the New York 48-yard line. Despite this great field position, the Giants could only pick up one first down and then punted. After a three-and-out by the Cowboys, Dallas got the ball right back when Daniel Jones fumbled the ball away after scrambling for a first down on 3rd-and-6. Dallas recovered near midfield and drove deep into Giants’ territory, but were forced to settle for a 28-yard field goal. Cowboys 16 – Giants 12.

Latimer returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to the New York 48-yard line. The Giants once again drove inside the 20-yard line, setting up a 1st-and-10 from the 13, but settled for yet another short field goal, this time from 26 yards out. Dallas now led 16-15 as the quarter neared completion.

The Cowboys went up 23-15 early in the 4th quarter after a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to wide receiver Michael Gallup. A huge 65-yard gain by running back Saquon Barkley on a screen pass set up the Giants at the Cowboys’ 11-yard line. New York could get no closer and kicked a 29-yard field goal. Cowboys 23 – Giants 18.

A pivotal moment came on the ensuing Cowboys’ drive. Cornerback Deandre Baker was flagged with a questionable 26-yard pass interference penalty on a 3rd-and-6 incomplete pass from the Dallas 15-yard line. Six plays later, on 3rd-and-12, wide receiver Amari Cooper was left wide open down the middle of the defense on a 45-yard scoring play that put Dallas up 30-18 with eight minutes left to play.

Both teams exchanged punts. The Giants got the ball back with 4:18 left to play in the game. A far-too-slow 2-minute drill ended up taking almost four minutes off of the clock. With 22 seconds left in the game, Jones was sacked while he was in the throwing motion, the loose ball was recovered by the Cowboys and returned 63 yards for a touchdown with just six seconds left in the game.

Daniel Jones completed 26-of-41 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also fumbled twice and was the team’s leading rusher with 54 yards on six carries. Jones’ leading targets were Barkley (6 catches for 67 yards), tight end Evan Engram (6 catches for 48 yards), and wide receiver Golden Tate (6 catches for 42 yards). Barkley was held to a paltry 28 yards rushing on 14 carries. The Giants allowed five sacks.

The defense did not accrue a sack. The Giants picked off one pass and recovered one fumble.

Video highlights are available at Giants.com.

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), QB Alex Tanney, OT Eric Smith, OT/OG Chad Slade, DE R.J. McIntosh, LB Chris Peace, and LB Devante Downs were inactive.

Shepard was originally expected to play but suffered a setback. “He practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur in a written statement on Sunday. “He told (Senior Vice President Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer) Ronnie (Barnes) last evening (Saturday) he didn’t feel well and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well. At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol.”

Shepard has suffered two concussions this season, one in the opener against the Cowboys and another in early October against the Vikings.

