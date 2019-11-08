 

Jon Halapio, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard Out; Mike Remmers Doubtful

Nov 082019
 
Jon Halapio, New York Giants (September 22, 2019)

Jon Halapio – © USA TODAY Sports

NOVEMBER 8, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion protocol), tight end Evan Engram (foot), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), and right tackle Mike Remmers (back) did not practice on Friday.

Shepard, Engram, and Halapio have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Remmers is “doubtful” for the game.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the New York Jets on Sunday.

