Both Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison Out Against Chicago Bears

NOVEMBER 22, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) did not practice on Friday. Both have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), center Jon Halapio (hamstring), left tackle Nate Solder (concussion), right tackle Mike Remmers (back), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (concussion) fully practiced. All are expected to play on Sunday.

“Rhett and Evan won’t go,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “They just couldn’t quite make it, so they’ll be out. Then the other guys that we’ve been talking about (with concussions), there’s no reason they shouldn’t be cleared here. They just need to finish the last steps of the protocol and then they’ll be available.”

Late on Friday afternoon, Shepard, Solder, and Jenkins were officially cleared to play on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.